Mane Bounces Back

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has returned to training after recovering from a leg injury which kept him out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in November last year.

The 30-year-old had surgery after picking the injury during Bayern’s 6-1 home win against Werder Bremen on November 8.

The Senegal international was filmed at Munich’s Saebener Strasse training ground, saying: “Hey, it’s a great feeling, after a long holiday, to be back.”

Mane, who arrived last summer from Liverpool, will not be involved in Bayern’s game at home against Cologne later on Tuesday.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

