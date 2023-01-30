Shine Shine Queens FC Appeals For Sponsorship

Shine Shine Queens FC is a Masvingo Urban based soccer team which has just been promoted into Zimbabwe National Women super league.

This club is appealing for anything you can assist with like soccer balls, water, sanitary ware, soccer jerseys, training bibs, tracksuits, and even cash.

This will help the young girls to fulfill their 2023 season hence bringing entertainment to the city, guarding the girl child against any social ills caused by idleness e.g drug abuse, early child marriages just to mention a few, promoting tourism through sport as some clubs will visit for example Great Zimbabwe Monuments after matches.

Masvingo let’s support our girl child.

Your dollar will help this sole club in the province. Contact: 0773896430/0774055819

