Robber Caught In The Act 1 Week After Release From Prison

A robber caught in the act in Bindura confesses saying he had just been released from prison a week before this latest act. DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN?

Robbery suspect arrested on site in Chipindura, Mash Central. DO YOU RECOGNISE THIS MAN? pic.twitter.com/AeSI2joXkc — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 31, 2023

