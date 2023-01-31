Russia Watches As Mnangagwa Uses CCC’s Mafume To Sanitize Belarus President Meeting With ED

Spread the love

By Editorial Team | The last time Emmerson Mnangagwa flew to Russia in 2019, Vladimir Putin’s administration mocked him saying his pleas for financial assistance would never be heeded as Moscow does not even support nearby Belarus.

Emmerson Mnangagwa was humiliated by Russia while mid-air under the following comment:

“The Russian Government… never promised to make up for other countries’ revenue shortfalls, even such close neighbors as Belarus,” said then Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

This time the same Mnangagwa is hosting Belarus used as a reference by Russia, raising eyebrows as to what might happen hereafter of a meeting between two beggarly nations run by despots who have both used brute force to stay in power.

At the special meeting on Tuesday, the unique human breed was Mayor Jacob Mafume who belongs to the main opposition party which was forced out of power in a military coup on 1 August 2018.

“Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume signing a twinning agreement,” announced the Mnangagwa administration as the ruling party that committed the 1 Aug crimes took more notice of Mafume than of the visiting Belarusian dictator.

Twining means nothing politically, for even London is twinned with Vladimir Putin’s Moscow, and a Chinese city is twinned with Nottingham (also twinned with Harare). Jacob Mafume ‘s presence is the best thing to happen at this event, as ZANU PF is not even noticing the presence of the Belarusian President. Its celebration is the arrival of HE Jacob Mafume(CCC).

Tuesday is another day for Russia to take another peep at Zimbabwe and Belarus since that mocking Moscow comment in Jan 2019. This time however Emmerson Mnangagwa has sold the whole of Mutare size land in exchange for 700 Zupco buses, many of which have broken down, less than 3 years later.

All this is economic intelligence Russia is gathering for its next meeting with Emmerson Mnangagwa. Will Putin give Zimbabwe money this time?

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...