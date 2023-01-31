Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan Struggles With Poor Health

Spread the love

WWE legend Kurt Angle has claimed Hulk Hogan needs a cane to walk and ‘can’t feel anything’ in his lower body.

The two Hall of Famers were reunited backstage at the recent Raw XXX anniversary episode celebrating 30 years of the iconic wrestling show, and Angle, 54, reflected on his interactions with Hogan, 69, backstage.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, he said: ‘Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body, so he has to use his cane to walk around.

‘I thought he was using the cane because he has pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. Furthermore, he can’t feel anything.

‘So now he can’t feel his legs, so he has to walk with a cane. That’s pretty serious, man. I mean, I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business, and it ate him up.’

The 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist also reflected on WWE’s decision to have Hogan, flanked by his long-time friend Jimmy Hart and walking the short distance unaided, open the anniversary show last week.

‘I mean, if you’re gonna kick off the show, the 30th anniversary of Raw, [it] should be Hulk Hogan. He’s the name and face of the company,’ Angle added. ‘He’s the guy that revolutionised pro wrestling. I have so much respect for him.’

Hogan is yet to publicly comment on his health.

Back in 2020, he revealed a scar caused by his 10th back surgery, with a lot of his health issues stemming from a wrestling career lasting from 1977 to 2012.

He tweeted three years ago: ‘They said 4 months lightweight than 6 months I could train slowly again after back surgery number 10, buuuttt at 7 weeks 4 days my MANIACS can see I’m on the grind with my pizump on brother!

Over the past decade, Hogan has undergone 17 surgeries.

He previously told Harvey Levin’s OBJECTified: ‘My knees are fake, hips are fake, back is full of metal and part of my face is full of metal… I didn’t get the memo about the fake wrestling.’- Metro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...