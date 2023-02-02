BREAKING: Major Reprieve For Mudzuri, Six Others

MDC-T vice president Elias Mudzuri and other national executive members have won their High Court case where they were challenging their suspension from the party.

The High Court Judge ruled that the seven must not be suspended until finality on the legality of the recently held Congress has been reached.

The other suspended national executive members in the case include Gift Konjana and Norest Marara, John Nyika among others.

