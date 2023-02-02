Housing Stand, Cattle For Poetry Girl

By A Correspondent- A 14 year old girl is living her dream, to the delight of her family and the Chinhoyi community after she reportedly got a residential stand and acquired cattle through poetry.

Sakile Manyonga, a Nemakonde High School student, started poetry at just four years of age in Nemakonde.

She would perform at state and public functions, marvelously so, until the Chinhoyi Town Council gave her a housing stand.

Sakile’s mother Eunice Muchena spoke about her daughter’s talent and confirmed she also managed to get six herd of cattle bought through proceeds from her performances. She said:

She got the stand from the council after being noticed performing without fear of the public glare at the state and public functions ever since she was around four. I want the nation to know that Sakile was born at our rural homestead while I was home alone and had to cut the umbilical cord using a broken bottle of glass. Besides the stand, Sakile has six head of cattle which we bought using proceeds from the public performances. The herd once reached the eight mark, but at some point, we had to sell two to settle her fees rrequirements.

Chinhoyi Municipality spokesperson Tich Mlauzi confirmed the town honored Sakile. He said:

We have a policy as a council to honour those we deem would have made some unique contributions but the decision has to be made by the full council. Sakile was spotted at many public fora performing at a very tender age hence the honour.

