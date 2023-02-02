Injuries “Kill” Billiat Career

Spread the love

Khama Billiat has openly admitted that the injury layoff he is enduring has left him frustrated.

The Zimbabwean midfielder suffered an injury prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, and he is yet to feature for Kaizer Chiefs since the return of football.

He last played in Amakhosi’s 1-0 win over rivals Orlando Pirates in a Soweto derby in October.

Billiat made a slight progress in his recovery after returning to light training four weeks ago, but aggravated the injury and is back on the sidelines.

Speaking to FARPost, the former Warriors international said: “Being injured of course is frustrating especially when it takes longer than what you expected. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...