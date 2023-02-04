Featured National
Man Killed, Hanged On Tree Branch
4 February 2023
By A Correspondent- Police in Mount Darwin are hunting for suspected murderers who allegedly killed Previous Muchena (26) before hanging his body on a tree branch.

Sources close to investigations  said the body was found  on Monday with wounds on foot, chin and occiput.

“We are appealing  for information  which may lead to the arrest of suspected murderers who killed Muchena before hanging his body on a tree branch in a bushy area near Churuma  Business Centre in Mount Darwin,” said the source.