Prisons Decongest Chikurubi Female Prison

By- The Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has moved the third group of female offenders from Chikurubi female prison to Marodera Female Open Prison.

The move has decongested the correctional centre, holding more than its recommended capacity.

Marondera Female Open Prison was established in 2021.

To qualify for open prison, the inmate must have served at least one-third of their sentence at a closed facility where they would have demonstrated good behaviour.

Beneficiaries must also satisfy the selection board that they are of a fixed abode and are in contact with their families.

Among other specified offences, repeat offenders do not qualify for open prison.

