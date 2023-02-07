Former TelOne Boss Lands Top Air-Zim Post

By-Former TelOne Managing Director, Chipo Mtasa, has been appointed the Chairperson of the Air Zimbabwe board.

Transport Minister, Felix Mhona, announced the appointment.

In a statement, Mhona said Mtasa’s appointment is with effect from 06 February 2023 and that she will be deputised by Edmund Murambiwa Makona, who is said to be an aviation expert who has worked in the aviation industry for more than two decades. Said Mhona:

Dr. Mtasa is a top-level Executive with more than two decades of experience in devising and executing strategies and leading team efforts that have produced significant business turnaround in telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, tourism, hospitality management and many other sectors.

She is an accomplished Chartered Accountant who holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) degree from the University of Zimbabwe and several other postgraduate qualifications and certifications.

I wish Dr. Mtasa and her Board, great success as they lead Air Zimbabwe’s recovery process, through the implementation of the Air Zimbabwe 6-year Strategic Turnaround Plan, with the view to developing a dependable airline, with a robust hub and spoke network; with Harare and Victoria Falls as the main and tourist hubs respectively.

