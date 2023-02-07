Mnangagwa Flies 100 Aides To Equatorial Guinea

Spread the love

By-President Mnangagwa has flown an uncountable number of government officials to Equatorial Guinea for a three-day -state -visit.

The state media report that Mnangagwa is in Equatorial Guinea for business deals

He was there with a similar entourage two months ago when he attended the official inauguration of President Mbasogo.

Among Mnangagwa’s ballooning delegation are Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet George Charamba and Finance Secretary George Guvamatanga, Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer Christopher Mugaga.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...