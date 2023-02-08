Mjolo Prophet Abandons Church

By- The House of Grace International Ministries leader, Prophet Shame Hungwe, has abandoned his church and turned to Prophet Eubert Angel.

Hungwe made headlines for bedding a married woman.

H-Metro spotted him with Prophet Angel performing miracles in Nigeria recently.

He told the tabloid that he had become like a sheep without a shepherd following the death of Prophet TB Joshua, but he has now found grace in Prophet Angel.

“Every person, including church leaders, needs someone they can confide in and seek counselling.

“I felt exposed to evil spirits that I used to cast out following the death of Prophet TB Joshua.

“I learnt a lesson that there are three stubborn forces that can make any leader fall from grace.

“The love of money, the love of women and pride are forces that can leave anyone naked and exposed to shame.

“I want to thank God that the anointing kept my head above waters, otherwise I could have backslidden,” said Hungwe.

He hailed Prophet Angel for helping him.

“Prophet Eubert Angel helped me a lot and brought me back to the House of Grace, although I will not use that name again.

“For the mean time, I have found grace through Prophet Angel and will remain loyal to his leadership and guidance,” he said.

Asked if he would seek forgiveness from people he had wronged, Hungwe said anyone born of flesh hardly forgives.

“Chikuru kudiwa naMwari nekuti ndiye woga anokwanisa kuregerera munhu nekuti wakaberekwa nenyama haaregereri zvekumhanya.

“David in Psalms 51:1-5 clearly showed that only God can cleanse and return one’s hope.”

Hungwe is expected back in the country anytime this month, and he promised to resume his ministry, but under a new name.

