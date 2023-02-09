Mnangagwa Under Pressure To Release Job Sikhala

CCC Namibia speaks strongly on impunity: Free innocent Wiwa and imprison the corrupt Wadyajena!

08 February 2023

It is beyond Satanism for the purported independent judiciary to continue punishing the revolutionary lamb “Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala” whilst the real criminals are enriching themselves using state apparatus as springboards for the primitive accumulation of national resources! Namibia district castigates the illegal removal on remand to ZANU-PF serial looters represented by Gokwe Mp, Mayor Wadyajena who robbed the state of more than 5 000 000US$ (5m+ US$) belonging to COTCO.

His removal on remand came at an ugly juncture when our diligent Zengeza West Mp and Lawyer, Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala has been caged at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for more than seven months on concocted charges. As a district that subscribes to the rule of law and constitutionalism, we demand an abrupt end to this weaponization of the law by the clueless and sadist regime. Our fight is anchored on freedom, equality, and justice hence we demand freedom for Hon Job Sikhala. It is unacceptable to allow the continued incarceration of the innocent when the real criminals are walking scot-free.

Mayor Wadyajena looted a considerable amount of money but it seems those who are affiliated with the corrupt and politically inept party are immune to prosecution. Real thieves such as Obadiah Moyo, Prisca Mupfumira, Wicknell Chivayo, Ignatius Chombo, and Henrieta Rushwaya merely to mention a few amassed ill-gotten wealth from the state with impunity, which must be resisted with a double measure. We audibly advocate for the independence of the judiciary, all citizens should be treated equally before the law regardless of their political convictions.

It is now imperative that Zimbabweans take it upon themselves to peacefully confront the political ills and predispositions in our captured courts. Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala deserves his ultimate freedom because it is not a crime to demand justice for Moreblessing Ali. It is legal for any officer of the court to represent his or her clients without fear of persecution by prosecution. Wiwa has languished in jail for speaking out against the state-sponsored torture, abductions, and enforced disappearances of those who speak the truth to power and criticizing ZANUPF shenanigans.

Namibia district is cobra-headed on the astronomical levels of state capture of the judiciary and all other state institutions in the motherland. Efforts to demand the immediate release of all prisoners of conscience are now compulsory for all and sundry since Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala was denied his constitutional right to bail several times. “We can’t afford to have laws for ZANU-PF goons and laws for Citizens Coalition For Change subscribers. All Zimbabweans must be treated equally before the law. CCC interim Vice-chairperson deserves his freedom. His Wife and children have missed him since the 14th of June 2022!”, fumed the interim chairperson for CCC Namibia Rundu Branch, Simbarashe Ndoda.

Let’s all unite against this lawfare! ZANU PF must discontinue its insatiable appetite to deter social democrats through the unconstitutional use of long pre-trial detentions, arbitrary arrests, selective application of the law, and intimidation of vulnerable villagers in the countryside ahead of the July harmonized elections. Namibia district urges champions to embrace dangerous freedom against peaceful slavery and incessant impunity on the ZANUPF perpetrators of belly politics of plunder and self-aggrandizement.

On another note, the vibrant interim Secretary General for the CCC Namibia Rundu branch, Dr. Lawrence Chiduku encouraged all social democrats to give material and financial support to the recently launched “REAP”, (Register, Elect and Protect the vote plus the voter) a sound youth initiative that encourages citizens to register, vote and protect the vote and the voter. Namibia applauds the efforts invested into the struggle by the millennial generation championed by the energetic and diligent Youth Taskforce Commander, Takudzwa Ngadziore, Spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, and Womberai Nhende only to mention a few.

Defending the vote and the voter becomes the only panacea to social, economic, and political justice in the motherland. Let’s register to vote against the impunity of ZANU-PF corrupters and thugs who have taken too much for the owner to ignore. Citizens must amplify their revolutionary voices demanding JUSTICE, EQUALITY, and FREEDOM for Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala as well as all political prisoners. Namibia district reiterates that Zimbabwe is not ZANUPF’s private property, even CCC members are bonafide residents hence they deserve respect and honor. We demand free, fair, credible, and unfettered elections in Zimbabwe.

Inserted by the Interim Spokesperson

CCC Namibia Rundu Branch

Robson Ruhanya

