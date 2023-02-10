Zanu PF Seizes School Project

BIKITA – Parents at Zengeya Primary in Bikita are complaining that their local MP is meddling in the affairs of the school and that he recently forced the School Development Authority (SDA) to give a tender to paint the school to a Zanu PF youth who is his election campaign agent.

Parents who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimization said Bikita South MP, Josiah Sithole allegedly threatened authorities at the school and forced Zengeya Primary which is a council school to give the tender to Edward Sarireni Kwasha without following tender procedures.

They alleged that Sithole runs Government institutions in Bikita with an iron fist.

“Sithole told school authorities that Zanu is in power and as such, its supporters must be awarded tenders without any scrutiny,” said the sources.

Contacted for comment, Sithole said he did not force the school to give the tender but he advised Kwasha to speak to the authorities nicely after the latter called him for help when the school appeared not keen on giving him the job. He told The Mirror that Kwasha was eventually given the tender.

Sources said Sithole threatened the SDC and the school head with unspecified.

Efforts to get a comment from Zengeya school head Samuel Kufahakurambwi were futile as his mobile could not be reached by the time of going to Press.

Sithole accused his political enemies of creating the allegations to tarnish his image.

“I am aware of the matter, Kwasha is at work at the school as we speak after I advised him to talk to the authorities nicely. I just advised him, I did not get involved in the matter directly,” said Sithole.

Kwasha said he called the MP after painters from outside the constituency were on the verge of winning the tender.

“I never threatened anyone. I won the tender because I have children who attend school at Zengeya. We called the MP after some people from outside the constituency were about to snatch the tender,” said Kwasha.- Masvingo Mirror

