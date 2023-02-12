Real Madrid Win Club World Cup

Real Madrid were crowned champions of the world once again, following a 5-3 win over Al-Hilal in the final of the Club World Cup.

The match ultimately got much closer than was expected but the victory is what matters in this game. It was another piece of silverware for Los Blancos and took a lot of the pressure off of Carlo Ancelotti’s shoulders.

Real Madrid had three different goalscorers on the day. Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde scored a brace each, while Karim Benzema, who was not even expected to participate in the tournament, got himself a goal as well.

Al-Hilal gave a good showing of themselves going forward, scoring from all three of their shots on target. Ultimately though, Real Madrid just proved to be a bit too much for them.

To be honest, Real Madrid were expected to win the Club World Cup. But Ancelotti’s side will come out of the tournament with an even bigger boost.

Real Madrid win Club World Cup but handed even bigger boost

Going into the Club World Cup, Real Madrid had not been in good form. In fact, they were struggling and had fallen eight points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

Not only will winning the Club World Cup come as a boost for Real Madrid, but it looks like two of their most vital players, Vinicius and Valverde, have rediscovered their form as well. That is brilliant news for Ancelotti’s side.

When Real Madrid were on a great run of form earlier in the season, Vinicius and Valverde were the two who were performing at the very top level. And if they can show that moving forward as well, there is every chance in the world that Los Blancos could get their campaign back on track and make a run for all three major trophies.

Valverde had scored once against Al Ahly and then got himself a brace vs Al-Hilal. On the other hand, Vinicius had also found the back of the net in the semis, and the Brazilian winger scored twice and also provided an assist in the final.-

The Real Champions

