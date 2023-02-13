CCC Denies Attacking Zanu PF Activist, Says Violence Is Due To Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Battle
Tinashe Sambiri| The Citizens’ Coalition for Change( CCC) has denied attacking a Zanu PF activist in Gokwe.
According to CCC youth taskforce spokesperson, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, the said Zanu PF activist was attacked by members of her own party.
“It’s mind-boggling to note that Zanu PF is blaming us for factional battles in the former revolutionary party. We have gathered that camps aligned to Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa and Constantino Chiwenga -respectively- are fighting for supremacy,” said Sarkozy.
He also wrote on Twitter:
“We are a peaceful citizens movement. Our do not condone violence. ZANU PF must spare us from their intra party factional fights between ED & Chiwenga.”