CCC Denies Attacking Zanu PF Activist, Says Violence Is Due To Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Battle

Tinashe Sambiri| The Citizens’ Coalition for Change( CCC) has denied attacking a Zanu PF activist in Gokwe.

According to CCC youth taskforce spokesperson, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, the said Zanu PF activist was attacked by members of her own party.

“It’s mind-boggling to note that Zanu PF is blaming us for factional battles in the former revolutionary party. We have gathered that camps aligned to Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa and Constantino Chiwenga -respectively- are fighting for supremacy,” said Sarkozy.

He also wrote on Twitter:

“We are a peaceful citizens movement. Our do not condone violence. ZANU PF must spare us from their intra party factional fights between ED & Chiwenga.”

We are a peaceful citizens movement. Our do not condone violence. ZANU PF must spare us from their intra party factional fights between ED & Chiwenga. pic.twitter.com/YUKLV2BdEw — Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) February 13, 2023

