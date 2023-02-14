Bulawayo Boy Dies In Gangsterism Attack

By- A form four Pupil at Founders High School in Bulawayo died after a 16-year-old pupil from Hamilton High School stabbed him in gang-related violence on Monday afternoon.

It is said that the deceased confronted his attacker, questioning him why he had beaten up his friend.

This resulted in a fight between pupils from Founders High School and those from Hamilton High School.

The deceased has been identified as Wayne Ndlovu aged 16.

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the matter saying the victim was stabbed on the neck.

“He was pronounced dead upon admission at United Bulawayo Hospitals. The deceased and the attacker are both 16-years-old and are pupils from Hamilton High School and Founders High School,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said their scuffle started when the pupils had knocked off from school and were waiting for transport at a roadside near Founders High School.

Gang related violence among pupils from various schools in the city has become common.

