Zanu PF “Slay Queen” Torments Struggling Villagers

Credit: Masvingo Mirror

Villagers in Ward 8 Gutu North are being asked to pay 50c each to thank MP Yeukai Simbanegavi for what she did for them in the last 5 years.

Village heads yesterday collected money in Guvamatanga, Mupuwi, Machinya, Chipenzi, Shamu, Mucheka & Hamandishe villages. Most villagers did not have the money as they struggle to get 2 meals a day and depend on social welfare for food. The money will be handed over to the organisers at Vutsinda Business Center today.

Villagers in Ward 8 Gutu North are being asked to pay 50c each to thank MP Yeukai Simbanegavi for what she did for them in the last 5 years. Village heads yesterday collected money in Guvamatanga, Mupuwi, Machinya, Chipenzi, Shamu, Mucheka & Hamandishe villages.

