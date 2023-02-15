SA Green Bombers Gun Down Zimbabwean

By- A Zimbabwean man has been shot dead by a South African Border Guard member.

The Zimbabwean man was shot at Beitbridge Border Post this morning.

The Zimbabwean man was reportedly shot for reprimanding the Border Guards from assaulting an old woman who was picking up empty cans and plastic containers for recycling.

The incident occured at around 4 am.

Although official comments could not be obtained from South African police, witnesses said the body was taken to Musina Mortuary at around 7 am.

“This is sad, the man was shot in the head at close range by one of the border guards for reprimanding them about assaulting an elderly woman,” said Washington Guruve.

-State media

