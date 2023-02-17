Real Madrid Shine

Spread the love

Real Madrid established an early advantage and were comfortable throughout – no surprise as Elche are bottom of La Liga with only nine points all season.

Asensio opened the scoring with a wonderful winding run and finish inside 15 minutes. Benzema was next, twice converting from the penalty spot to give Madrid a convincing 3-0 lead at half-time. Luka Modric made it four with 15 minutes remaining, smashing the ball into the top corner to complete an emphatic showing.

Madrid are now eight points behind Barcelona, and will need help from elsewhere to stay in the title race, but they avoided slipping further behind here.

He’s not exactly gone through a drought, but Karim Benzema needed his goals on Wednesday.

The reigning Ballon d’Or winner has been rattled with injuries this season, and with Madrid short-handed through the middle, he is still their only natural goalscoring threat. His brace made things easy for Madrid, and effectively put the game away by half-time. While he didn’t grab a hat-trick, it was still an immensely successful night for the Frenchman.- Goal.com

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...