Message Of Hope To Nation

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

In Mabvuku capturing the voices and concerns of ordinary people.

We have to listen community representatives, compare our program of action with their aspirations, address their needs and rally society towards Change.

This is CCC under President Chamisa.

We are spreading the Messages Of Hope and spearheading the Program Of Change.

That is our focus- together we all bear the duty to organise and mobilize society.

Mabvuku under hon Chidakwa- thank you for embracing us

MessagesOfHope

