Mutizwa Buries Kaizer Chiefs

Spread the love

Knox Mutizwa scored a brace to propel Golden Arrows to a 3-2 win over Kaizer Chiefs.

The Zimbabwean striker netted his first of the day in the 69th minute to cancel out Chiefs’ lead.

He then sealed the victory ten minutes after a great team work.

Mutizwa was also involved in the build up to Arrows’ first goal scored by Ntsako Makhubela on the stroke of half-time.

The performance earned the Warriors international a DStv Premiership Man of the Match award.

Meanwhile, Chiefs got their goals from Sifiso Hlanti and Mduduzi Shabalala.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...