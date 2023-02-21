Shooting Outside South African Nursery School Leaves At Least One Person Wounded

A shooting outside a nursery school in Bedfordview on Tuesday morning has left at least one person wounded.

According to police sources and eyewitness accounts two people – a man and a woman – in a white SUV were shot outside the school this morning.

It’s understood the man, who was the driver, was struck in the upper body when a gunman opened fire. The man and the woman had just dropped off a child moments before. They were rushed to hospital but it’s unclear what their conditions are.

