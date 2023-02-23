Bona, Robert (Jnr) & Chatunga In Court Default

By- The children of the late former President Robert yesterday failed to appear in court in a case where they are seeking to stop the exhumation of their father’s remains.

Bona Mutsahuni-Mugabe (executrix of the estate of late Robert Mugabe), Tinotenda Robert Jnr Mugabe and Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe were called thrice each without response.

Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera ruled that the trio should have been in court to back up documentary evidence provided by the appellant lawyer, Pardon Nhokwara.

This prompted their lawyer Takunda Gombiro to make an application arguing that since it’s a civil case, documentary evidence was sufficient.

Nhokwara had argued that documentary evidence alone was not enough as he wanted the family to clarify some of the issues.

“The trio should have been in court since documentary evidence alone is not sufficient. There are issues we want them to clarify,” argued Nhokwara.

Ndokera postponed the case to March 7, 2023 for hearing.

If Mugabe’s children fail to appear in court on March 7, a default judgment will be entered.

Chief Zvimba, born Johannes Jenami, who wanted Mugabe’s remains to be exhumed from his Zvimba homestead and reburied at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, died last year.

Jenami’s death followed the passing on in September 2021 of Chief Beperere, who was also pushing for the exhumation of the late Mugabe’s remains arguing that the family had erred in laying him to rest in the courtyard.

The Mugabes are contesting the magistrates court’s decision to exhume and rebury the late strongman’s remains.

-Newsday

