LIVE: Douglas Mwonzora Arrested | NEWS REVIEW

Spread the love

https://www.youtube.com/live/2QDNloCK2AY?feature=share

Well, I was taken to court today, after a false report was made by one of our ex employees whom we fired, they had accused me of threatening to shoot him. I do not even have a firearm, I do not possess one, so the prosecutor said there is insufficient evidence to sustain a remand, so I am happy I am free man. I am on my way to Brussels to represent the country in the ACP EU joint Parliament.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...