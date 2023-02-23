N’Golo Kande To Sign New Deal With Chelsea

N’Golo Kante is reportedly close to sign a new contract with Chelsea.

The midfielder’s deal at Stamford Bridge is set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Contract talks started last year but were put on hold following the change of ownership that saw Todd Boehly taking over the club.

The London side also made offers which the player rejected.

After recently resuming the negotiations and made new offers, the Blues are now confident an agreement will be reached soon.

According to the Telegraph, the France World Cup winner is thought to be settled in London and looks to be willing to stay at the club, where he has won every available trophy other than the League Cup.

The latest development comes at the time Kante is nearing a return to action after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The injury has ruled him out of action for four months and prevented the star from featuring for head coach Graham Potter.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

