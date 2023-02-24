BancABC Boss Fired, Is It Because Of His Love For Yellow?

By– BancABC Zimbabwe managing director Lance Mambondiani has been sent on forced leave pending investigations into alleged malpractices.

Mambondiani, who joined the banking group in 2019, is reported to have fallen out with the board over a protracted period on issues relating to misgovernance and fraudulent practices, according to impeccable sources.

This will be the second time that Mambondiani leaves a bank CEO post unceremoniously after his exit from Steward Bank in 2019.

