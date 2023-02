Mbanje Dealer Cornered

Spread the love

THIRTY-one-year-old Simbarashe Chanachimwe, popularly known as Dama who was on the police wanted list in connection with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs, has been arrested.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said Chanachimwe was arrested after police raided his place in Mbare on the 9th of this month and found 26 sachets of dagga.

Details to follow …

www.zbcnews.co.zw

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...