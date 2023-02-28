Zimbabwean Female Boxer Eyes Glory

It’s all systems go as Kudakwashe Chiwandire challenges Yamileth Mercado for the WBC Super Bantamweight world title after the hugely anticipated bout was announced for the 18th of March in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Mercado has held the title since 2019, while Chiwandire won the interim title last year in Zambia after defeating Catherine Phiri before defending it against Zulina Munoz, earning herself the chance for the unification fight against Mercado.- ZBC News

