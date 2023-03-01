BREAKING: Police Brutally Assault ZANU PF Leaders

By Farai D Hove | “The cop is a hot head!,” a woman says after the Kadoma DRG (Police District Reaction Group) brutally assaulted a ZANU PF youth gang who went to Kadoma Police station to demonstrate against the banning of their mshikashika (protection) fees, USD2 per vehicle scheme, last night.

“The DCC has been assaulted?,” another woman asks. VIDEO:

"The cop is a hot head!," a woman says after the Kadoma DRG (Police District Reaction Group) brutally assaulted a ZANU PF youth gang who went to Kadoma Police station to demonstrate against the banning of their mshikashika (protection) fees, USD2 per vehicle scheme, last night. pic.twitter.com/wMINhK7CTD — ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 1, 2023

