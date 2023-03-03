Gunmen Threaten Lionel Messi

Two gunmen fired shots at a supermarket belonging to Lionel Messi’s in-laws before leaving a threatening message aimed at the Argentine superstar.

According to AP news agency, the assailants, who were riding a motorbike, fired at least a dozen shots on the store but didn’t hurt anybody.

They left a handwritten note, which read: “Messi, we’re waiting for you. Javkin is also a drug trafficker, so he won’t take care of you.”

Pablo Javkin is the mayor of Rosario, the third-largest city in Argentina.

The motive behind the attack is still not known and an investigation is underway into the incident.

Messi hasn’t commented on the incident yet.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain in France and spends much of his time overseas.

The 35-year-old, who won The Best FIFA Men’s Player award this week, could return to South America for the two international friendly matches later this month.

The first game takes place on March 23 against Panama in Buenos Aires, while the other one will be five days later against Curacao in the northern city of Santiago del Estero.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

