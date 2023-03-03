Mohadi Seizes Opening Of City Council Clinic

Dear City Fathers and Mothers

RE : Official Opening Of Masvingo City Council Clinic

A letter by Masvingo City Clerk Eg Mukaratirwa that Masvingo City Council Clinic will be officially opened by ZanuPF official is unconstitutional and foolishness of highest order.

Any Council official who sanctioned such madness must be politically and morally out of his mind.

Any City Council business must be presided by a government official.Kembo Daglish Mohadi is not a government official as he resigned from government after his alleged sex scandal.

Mr Mohadi is coming to officially open the clinic in what capacity? He is only a ZanuPF Vice President not Zimbabwe Vice President.

The person who authorized the invitation of a none government official to preside over a government must be made answer for such a town hall coup.

Masvingo City Council must know there are many government Minister’s capable to officially open the clinic.

The City Council must have fallen into ZanuPF factional fights.Masvingo City Council Clinic falls under Hon Vice President Chiwenga’s ministry of health and child welfare.In inviting Mohadi Masvingo City Council was snubbing Chiwenga the head of the ministry.

The invitation of Mohadi to government duty whilst he is only a ZanuPF supporter means the city council is run like centre of ZanuPF factional strategic planning centre.

The City Clerk must have refused to sign the invitation letter as it violates the Constitution of Zimbabwe. The Local Government Minister must explain to the people of Masvingo why Mohadi a none government official is invited to officially open the clinic.

Yours sincerely

🇿🇼☝🏿🇿🇼 Patriotic Papa JC speaks when things are not good for Citizens who want better change in Zimbabwe

