Red Sea Crossable : President Chamisa On 2023 Polls

Tinashe Sambiri

The Red Sea is crossable …

This was said by CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa on Friday.

The CCC leader urged citizens to remain optimistic as the nation braces for the coming polls.

President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

RESTORATION IS ONE OF OUR 5 KEY DELIVERABLES…We will restore citizens dignity, opportunity,respect,rights, freedoms,choice, confidence,discipline, order, rule of law., security & integrity of state institutions. To govern is to provide and protect, produce &feed! Blessed Friday

I FEEL VERY NEW! I’m renewed, #Thistime we’ve a new door. #Godisinit Wishing Zimbabwe a New Republic,a New Citizens Government and New leaders. Against all the odds,a New Great Zimbabwe is loading.Great plans & great policies coming to you. Be part of this coming yellow crazy!

