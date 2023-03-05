Mai Titi On The Run

By Showbiz Reporter | Socialite, Mai TT is currently preparing to fly to England while faced with an ongoing fraud case in which nearly 90 people are affected.

Upon leaving for UK, nearly a hundred female investors are to be left stranded.

Felistas Murata was during the week arrested and taken to court over duping a total 82 women mukando(ponzi)-money.

Her victims are set to lose their claims if she successfully leaves Zimbabwe, just as sources revealed she does not intend to return. This comes just as her role as a govt publicist had earned her powers of immunity, informally. A campaign has thus been set up to report her to UK authorities.

Suggestions were that she has been issued a CoS for a UK job, although that could not be immediately verified.

The development which was previously warned of in ZimEye editorials 2 years ago, later saw the nearly 100 complainants opening a WhatsApp group to coordinate their class action.

The total amount approaches the USD100,000 marker, calculations showed at the time of writing.

ZimEye published a series of investigatives exposing Mai Titi’s scam in 2021.

Murata, was not asked to plead when she appeared in court on charges of fraud and theft of trust property yesterday.

Mai TT allegedly borrowed US$10 000 from a local businesswoman before she surrendered a hired vehicle as collateral.

It is alleged that in September last year, the accused borrowed money for her business and handed the businesswoman a car as surety.

The court heard that the complainant realised she was duped after the police came to take the car saying it did not belong to Mai TT but to a car rental.

Mai TT was remanded out of custody. – state media/additional reporting

