Police Refuses To Accept Mliswa’s Police Post Donation

By A Correspondent| Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has accused the police of refusing to accept his donation of a police post which he built in his constituency to assist Neighborhood watch committees.

Posting on Twitter, Mliswa said the police have previously refused to accept two vehicles and bicycles he donated to help fight crime in his constituency.

Mliswa said the police refusal to accept his donation was for political reasons.

“Today we assessed the state of the Police Post at Govans Shops which we intend to prepare& hand over to the local Neighborhood Watch Committees. @PoliceZimbabwe refused to accept the donation for political reasons despite being incapacitated to attend crime scenes in the area.

“This post will cover Ward 1, Ward 2 & Ward 3. It’s unfortunate that @PoliceZimbabwe has been tying itself in knots refusing assistance from the community over political inanities. They have no vehicles but refused 2 which I offered. We offered bicycles and they refused again!

“People are robbed and assaulted, property is stolen and emergencies come up in Norton and they cannot quickly respond. Yet, they create a lot of bureaucratic stumbling blocks before accepting what is offered. It’s the proverbial looking of a gift horse in the mouth,” said Mliswa.

Mliswa has previously clashed with Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga and this could be the reason for the force’s refusal to accept any donation from him.

