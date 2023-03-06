Zanu PF Stalwarts Disrupt CCC Rally

By A Correspondent- Zanu-PF elements invaded a Citizens Coalition for Change constituency rally venue in Raffingora North was Sunday and started playing social soccer.

According to NewZimbabwe, the event which was supposed to take place at Raffingora Grounds had earlier been authorised by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

However, daring Zanu-PF youths led by the party’s District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman, Bywell Mbiri, stormed the stadium and started playing football claiming they had booked the venue ahead of CCC.

ZRP reportedly told CCC its hands were tied and could not render any assistance to clear the Zanu-PF elements so the opposition meeting could go ahead.

CCC interim provincial chairman, Ralph Magunje confirmed the blockade to the rally venue.

“We had notified the regulating authority who had cleared our rally, but to our utter surprise Zanu-PF supporters invaded the venue where we found them playing soccer claiming they had booked first,” Magunje told NewZimbabwe.

