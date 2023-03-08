Bona Breaks Maintainance Claims Record

By-The late former President Robert Mugabe’s daughter, Bona, has broken the country’s maintenance claims record after she demanded US$8 100 per month in child upkeep from her estranged husband Simbarashe Mutsahuni Chikore (46).

The US$8 100 Bona wants for the maintenance of their three minor children.

Bona Nyapudzai Ouma Mugabe (32) is divorcing her husband of nine years on the grounds that their marriage has irretrievably broken down with no prospect of restoration.

She filed the papers at the High Court on Tuesday, 07 March 2023 under HC 1521/2023 seeking an order for a decree of divorce.

According to the court papers, Bona and Simba have lost all love and affection for each other and have been living apart for more than nine months.

The couple has three children aged seven, five and two.

Bona is claiming custody of the children and demanding US$2 700 per month for each child. She said:

In the event of the granting of the Divorce Decree by the honourable court it will be just and equitable that the Defendant be ordered to pay maintenance for the minor children in the sum of USD2, 700.00 per child monthly, until attaining of majority status or they become self-sustaining whichever occurs first.

Bona and Simba married in 2014 and the ceremony was attended by the political and business elite in Zimbabwe and outside the country.

The wedding was also broadcast live on the country’s only television channel, ZBC-TV.

