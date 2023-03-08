Highlanders Embrace Former Son

HIGHLANDERS legend Madinda Ndlovu has made a sensational return to his boyhood club after he was on Monday appointed first team assistant coach and director for junior development.

The Bulawayo giants confirmed the development in a brief post on their Twitter account.

“We are pleased to announce the return of coach Madinda Ndlovu who joins the club as a first-team assistant coach and Director of Junior Development. We wish him all the best in executing his duties at the club,” wrote the club.- Chronicle

