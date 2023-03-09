Eternal Picture Of Bob Marley and his Music Teacher, Joe Higgs

Spread the love

Elderly producer Clive Mukundu narrates a Bob Marley account concerning submission to mentors.

He writes on his portal, saying:

This is Bob Marley and his music teacher, Joe Higgs. Joe Higgs was once a popular artist in Jamaica, then, later on, started running informal music lessons at his house in Trench Town. He is the one responsible for teaching Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Bunny Wailer & many other popular Jamaican singers.

What fascinated me is how Bob remained close & submissive to his teacher, even when Bob became a major star. They say a picture says a thousand words, and just by looking at this picture, you can feel the bond between teacher and student. You can’t also help but notice the humility in Bob’s demeanor.

Higgs is credited with teaching his pupils breath control, melody, and guitar songwriting lessons. For all of you who boast of losing your voices after a church service, it’s because of a lack of knowledge of vocal techniques. By applying proper vocal technique you won’t lose your voice.

Sadly Higgs passed away on December 18, 1999, leaving a huge behind-the-scenes legacy.

When I think of Joe Higgs I’m reminded of great Zimbabwean teachers & mentors like Shephered Chinyani,Isaac Chirwa,Ambuji,etc.Give me more names tinzwe,tag a mentor & give them their flowers.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...