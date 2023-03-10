“Bona Divorce Good News”: Mliswa

By A Correspondent- Former Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson and Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has wadded into Bona Mugabe and Simbarashe Chikore’s divorce, arguing the latter never deserved to marry late President Robert Mugabe’s daughter as he is a dodgy character.

Bona filed for divorce at the High Court in Harare, Tuesday, ending a nine-year marriage that started off as a million-dollar fairy tale.

Mliswa, who claims to have been close to Mugabe, said the divorce was ‘good news’ for Bona.

Bona appeared as Mugabe’s favourite; learned, calm, with no scandal to her name. Unlike her brothers whose shenanigans have occupied ample space in the media, she has managed to maintain a low profile.

“The separation of Bona from Simba is actually good news for her. That guy wasn’t good for her and didn’t deserve her. She is a model for the girl child, calm, unassuming and handles herself well. She deserves a life in peace,” said Mliswa.

“The guy was out for dodgy business deals, associating with the First Family only and name-dropping for personal aggrandisement. You can’t hold on to such. You will be well Mangwenya. I liked you from the day I met you at a meeting with President Mugabe in Zvimba.

“You came across as a level-headed person. I will forever respect you and pray for you. Your life can still go on. Be strong.”

Bona cited Chikore’s “activities outside marriage” as one reason for the breakdown of the highly-celebrated union.

The couple has three children aged seven, five and two.

Part of her demands in the divorce decree, Bona is seeking full custody of the children, stating that it is in the best interest of the minors. She is amenable to Chikore having access to the children every alternate weekend.

The Herald reported that Bona is demanding US$2 700 monthly per child, which totals US$8 100 (over R150 000) collectively, until the children attain the age of majority or become self-sustaining.

Bona was born to then president Mugabe’s second wife, Grace, six years before the couple officially wed in 1996 and while his first wife, Sally, was still alive.

Media reports emerged over the years, alleging widespread adultery by Chikore and it was also reported that president Mugabe had at times intervened and cautioned his son-in-law.

