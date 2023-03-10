Passport Missing With Bag

l am Rutendo LJuru. I am seeking help to locate my bag (cabin size, black in colour) which went missing on 27/2/23 on the Cross Country train from Birmingham New Street to Bournemouth. l got on the train at Birmingham New Street at 09:03 and got off at Winchester at which time the bag had disappeared from the train.

Inside the bag is a brown ladies’ purse with my bank cards, credit cards, passport and other items such as ladies clothes, Zimbabwean food items.

I am contactable on 07984270143 if you have any information that can lead to the recovery of my bag.

Kindly help by posting this message on your WhatsApp groups and other platforms. Your help is really appreciated.

Written 09/03/2023 @ 2112hrs

