President Chamisa Silences Naysayers
11 March 2023
Tinashe Sambiri
CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has pulled a finishing gambit to silence naysayers.
On Friday President Chamisa unpacked a clear roadmap to the 2023 polls.
See the CCC leader’s brief statement below:
A CLEAR PLAN & ROADMAP…
2021-Citizens Convergence for Change
2022-Citizens Action for Change
2023-Citizens Victory for Change
It has been a clear journey, strategy and benchmarked timeline & trajectory over the past three years.
Convergence + Action = Victory