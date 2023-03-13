Six (6) Zim Thugs Over-Power SA Police, Escape From Custody

By- Six Zimbabwean nationals escaped from police custody in South Africa on Monday morning after their alleged accomplices engaged in a shoot-out with South African police to free them.

In a statement, the South African Police Services (SAPS) said the incident occurred outside Louis Trichardt, some 120 kilometres south of Beitbridge.

SAPS identified the six as Forward Shumba, 26, Shingirai Nyandome, 32, Brilliant Sibanda, 26, Erick Sithole, 35, Moses Zambara, 32 and Alex Nkomo, 35.

All six were awaiting trial for crimes committed in South Africa and were being transported by police when their accomplices violently freed them. Reads the statement:

The Police in Makhado have launched a massive manhunt for a group of heavily armed suspects who attacked and shot at Police members transporting six awaiting trial prisoners and managed to free them this morning, Monday 13 March 2023.

The suspects thereafter took the six prisoners and sped off in a grey Mercedes Benz and a white Toyota Bakkie.

The incident occurred along the Vivo road next to the first Sxhoemansdal turnoff outside Louis Trichardt… All escapees are Zimbabwean nationals.

