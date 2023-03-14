Chamisa Slaps “Hallucinating” Trevor Ncube, ‘Why Can’t You Concentrate On Your Own Candidates You Believe In?’

By A Correspondent | CCC President Nelson Chamisa has clapped back at publisher Trevor Ncube who has continued piling character-accusations against him since 2018.

3 days ago, Ncube revived his 4 year old sensational accusations with which he claims Chamisa has accepted bribes from his rival Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Said Ncube:

Ncube who once said Chamisa’s mentor Morgan Tsvajgurai is the worst thing to happen in Zimbabwe next to Robert Mugabe, has over the years been suggesting that Chamisa is unsuitable for leadership.

Commenting, Chamisa described Ncube as “sick people [who] have sick hallucinations and imaginations.”

He continued saying, they must leave me alone if I’m such a horrible person…Why can’t they concentrate on their own candidates they believe in?” he asked.

