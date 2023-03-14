Mnangagwa Flying To London For Coronation

By A Correspondent | ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa is flying to UK for King Charles’ coronation, ZimEye can reveal.

Sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the development to ZimEye which will be the Gukurahundi massacre architect’s first visit to London in over 20 years. It will also be his first to be a free man on UK soil since the UN COP26 conference when opposition protesters blocked him from drinking beer with his ZANU PF supporters in Glasgow.

The Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort will be marked with events across the country and a concert at Windsor Castle, Windsor castle announces. Their Majesties want to encourage people to spend the Coronation Weekend celebrating with friends, families and their communities.

The Coronation Service

The Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6th May 2023.

The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.

Their Majesties will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as ‘The King’s Procession’.

Meanwhil, it is highly unlikely that Mnangagwa will be allowed a motorcade and he will most likely be most likely be confined to a bus like other African heads of state as was done when king Charles ascended the throne last year.

