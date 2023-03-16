No Time For Sideshows, We Are Winning- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri

Citizens have no time for sideshows.

This was said by CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa.

The CCC leader implored citizens to remain alert and vigilant before, during and after polls.

“BE VIGILANT…

Too many sideshows around. Don’t be distracted. Don’t get discouraged or frustrated. Some are afraid your right to choose and decide your leaders. Some don’t want you to exercise that right. Tell someone! #OnePlusFive #RegisterToVoteNow” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

He added :

“NO MATTER WHAT…

OUR TIME WILL COME! Welcome to a New Great Zimbabwe! Everything new. It’s possible. It’s inevitable. #Godisinit.”

