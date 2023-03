EPL: Patrick Viera Sacked

Crystal Palace have confirmed that Patrick Vieira has been sacked as the club’s first-team manager.

The decision comes after a dismal run of form for the Eagles in 2023, who have failed to win any of their 12 matches since the start of the new year.

The string of results have left the Palace teetering above the Premier League relegation zone, with a three-point gap separating them from 18th-placed Bournemouth.

-Daily Mail

