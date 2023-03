JUST IN: Zanu PF Primaries Postponed Indefinitely

Spread the love

Zanu PF political commissar, Mike Bimha has announced that the party’s Primary Elections will nolonger be held tomorrow due to an overwhelming response by candidates vying to represent the party.

The primary elections are now expected to be held on a date to be announced after the Politburo meets on Monday.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...