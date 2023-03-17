Several Zanu PF Bigwigs Uncontested In Aborted Primaries

By-Several top Zanu PF officials have sailed through the party’s abandoned primary elections uncontested.

According to the state media, the candidates include ZANU PF national chairman, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Monica Mutsvangwa (Senator, Zimunya/Marange); Politburo deputy secretary for administration, Mike Nyambuya (Senator, Mutasa); Central Committee member, Hubert Nyanhongo (Senator, Nyanga); outgoing Buhera North MP, William Mutomba (Senator, Buhera) and Thembinkosi Chiororo (Senator, Chimanimani).

Under the Youth Quota, provincial youth

chairman, Stanley Sakupwaya (Makoni) faces a tough challenge from four other candidates – Cde Blessing Mutomba (Buhera), Cde Law Tiengane (Chimanimani), Cde Dunmore Mambondiyani (Mutare), Cde Adonieighjah Nyabadza and Cde Munashe Mabika (Chipinge).

The largest district in the country, Makoni, which has five National Assembly seats, namely Headlands, Makoni Central, Makoni North, Makoni South and Makoni West, saw 41 candidates submitting their CVs.

Makoni North has the highest number of aspiring candidates, including the sitting legislator, Cde James Munetsi; followed by Headlands which has eight candidates, among them the sitting MP, Cde Christopher Chingosho and former national youth secretary, Cde Kudzi Chipanga.

Makoni South also has eight candidates eyeing the seat that is currently occupied by Cde Misheck Mataranyika, while in Makoni Central, six candidates, among them Cde Basil Nyabadza, Cde Shepard Nyika and Cde Gilbert Muponda will fight for the party ticket to wrestle the constituency from MDC-T MP, Mr David Tekeshe.

Other candidates are Cdes Shadreck Mavhunduse, Charles Mukaronda and Denny Muchabaiwa.

The constituency with the least candidates in the district is Makoni West where the incumbent, Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere will lock horns with Cdes Moses Ruwona and Mativenga Mhiripiri.

Eight candidates, among them Cdes Sekai Mutsvangiri, Beauty Benge, Happiness Nyakuedzwa, Lucia Chitura, Faith Mhondiwa, Agatha Mugomba, Philipa Mukoko and Redempter Gwasira are eyeing the Makoni Women’s Quota seat.

A bruising battle is on the cards in Mutare North where Politburo member, Cde Mike Madiro will battle it out with Central Committee member, Cde Admire Mahachi; former MP for the area, Cde Batsirayi Pemhenayi, Cde Sibongile Chinoera and Cde Edgar Maziwisa.

In Mutare South, the sitting legislator, Cde Jefry Ngome has to contend with a spirited challenge from Cdes Godfrey Chikosi, Godfrey Harahwa, Brian Munakamwe, Felix Mugadza, Founder Jakachira, Collen Muchayi and Tawanda Dumbarimwe.

Five candidates are vying for the Mutare West seat, among them the sitting legislator, Cde Percy Muchimwe. The Johanne Marange Apostolic Church spokesperson, Cde Nyasha Marange has also thrown his name in the hat, together with Cdes Brighton Manengureni, Headman John Mafararikwa and Thomas Munjoma.

In Mutare Central, businessman, Cde Isau Mupfumi who migrated from the former Dangamvura-Chikanga Constituency will not have a stroll in the park as he faces the only Zanu PF councillor in Mutare City Council, Cde Resistance Mundembe and Cde Pamela Razemba.

The battle of the lightweights is in Dangamvura Constituency where Cdes Clide Jani, Mwanyara Jusa and Thinkmore Muchenje are in the race to represent the party.

Other candidates include Cdes Mathew Nyashanu, Samson Matema and Cornelius Magwede (Buhera Central); Tonderai Manakira, Phillip Guyo and Amos Mukomba (Buhera North); Joseph Chinotimba, Ngonidzashe Mudekunye and Freddy Chimbari (Buhera North); Maxwell Chikwangani, Soul Nzuma, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, Wilson Nzuma and Gelly Miti (Buhera West).

Cdes Joshua Sacco and Kelvin Macherenje will battle it out in Chimanimani East; while Cdes Nokuthula Matsikenyere, Lawrence Poperwi and Wilson Maphosa will fight for the Chimanimani West party ticket.

In Chipinge, Cdes James Simango, Simba Mwaingeni, Raymore Machingura, Dorothy Mabika, Landelani Mapungwana, Linda Mathathu are vying for Chipinge Central; Gift Nyarai, Lincoln Dhliwayo, Enock Dongo and Chipo Museri (Chipinge East); Kipani Bhila, Enock Porusingazi and Robert Nyemudzo (Chipinge South); Angeline Gata, Simon Simango and Adam Chimwamurombe (Mutema-Musikavanhu).

Other candidates eyeing Makoni North are Cdes Partson Tandire, Nyarai Nyagomo, Ronnie Masaka, Melody Nemaire, Witness Madziturira, Passionate Majachani, James Munetsi, Roy Warenga, Jimias Masimura, Brighton Mupfupairi, Brighton Mahohoho, Joseph Muwombi, Francis Muchenje, Tonderai Makwanya, Witness Madziturira and Daniel Chigudu.

In Makoni South the other candidates include Cdes Albert Nyakuedzwa, Peter Njenda, Stanley Mbawa, Edward Mukoyi, Tobias Pedzayi, Nigel Mombeshora and Edward Mukoyi.

In Headlands we have Cdes Kenneth Chisiye, James Chipunza, Christopher Chingosho, Farai Mapfumo, Innocent Magutakuona and Moses Mikundi.

Mutare Urban has Cdes Micah Reketai Duru, Zamani Sithole, Martin Makaya, Kenneth Muchina and Malcom Masarira (Chikanga).

Mutasa District has Cdes Innocent Benza and Wellington Sakupwanya (Mutasa Central); Obey Bvute, Chido Madiwa, Moses Maya, Pardon Marembende, Hatirambi Chidawanyika and Ellis Zindi (Mutasa North); as well as Cdes Misheck Mugadza, Peter Makunyire and John Madhanzi.

In Nyanga District, Cdes Supa Mandiwanzira, Moses Kavhenga and Paul Kadzima will fight for the Nyanga South party ticket while Cdes Chido Sanyatwe, Moses Gutu and Nicodemus Chibvura will battle it out in Nyanga North. Herald

